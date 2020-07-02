TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts just announced its next Broadway show season, and it's chock full of Tony award winners and cult favorites.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" had already been announced that it would return after a record-setting debut at the Straz in February 2019. The hip-hop musical about an American founding father returns June 1-27, 2021, in Tampa.

Other returning Broadway favorites include "Wicked" and "Dear Evan Hansen."

The musical show about the witches of Oz has been on Broadway for more than 15 years and had been performed in more than 100 cities and 15 countries around the world. "Wicked" also cemented in history original Glinda and Elphaba performers Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, respectively.

"Wicked" runs Jan. 13-31, 2021.

"Dear Evan Hansen" debuted in December 2016 and is a six-time Tony award winner. It's a deeply personal, contemporary musical about a high school boy who just wanted to fit in. Pro tip: read the book by Steven Levenson.

The show runs March 23-28, 2021.

Here is the rest of the Straz's next Broadway season:

"To Kill a Mockingbird"

Oct. 6-11

Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas stars as Atticus Finch in this adaptation of Harper Lee's classic novel.

"Escape to Margaritaville"

Oct. 27-Nov.1

All your Jimmy Buffett favorites -- in musical comedy form.

"Tootsie"

Nov. 17-22

A love letter to musical theater, "Tootsie" tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a difficult actor trying to find work and landing a role of a lifetime.

"Hadestown"

Dec. 1-6

"Hadestown" tells a version of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice -- a post-apocalyptic/Great Depression setting. And, the show won eight Tony Awards, including best musical and best original score.

"The Band's Visit"

Dec. 29, 2020 - Jan. 3, 2021

The 10-time Tony award winner is based on the 2007 Israeli film of the same name.

"The Prom"

Feb. 9-14, 2021

Four Broadway actors lament their days of fame, so they travel to a conservative town to help a student banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom.

"Cats"

April 27 - May 2, 2021

Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-breaking musical finally comes to Tampa. It's based on a 1939 T.S. Eliot poetry collection about a tribe of cats who throw a ball and fight to be reborn. It's as weird and wonderful as it sounds.

"Shear Madness"

Feb. 16 - April 4, 2021

This show is described as a "screwball hair-salon-whodunit that everybody loves." And, it lets the audience figure out the crime by following clues and even questioning actor suspects. Clues change nightly, so you never know who the murderer will be until the end of each show.

“When we say the best of Broadway, we mean it," Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi said in a release. "The mix represents all that the musical can accomplish: from quieter, more thought-provoking stories to the rafter-shaking spectacle of blockbusters. This season will be a very interesting emotional ride for our Broadway audiences.”

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are already available for purchase, but single show ticket sales have not yet been announced.

