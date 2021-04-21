Tampa fire: Crashed SUV removed from pond, driver's condition unknown

A young girl was able to escape the SUV before it became partially submerged, authorities said.

TAMPA, Fla. — An SUV that somehow crashed into a pond has been removed from the water, but authorities have not yet disclosed its driver's condition.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday near Whispering Brook and Clover Pine drives, according to the Tampa Police Department. They say an SUV veered off the road for an unknown reason, struck some trees and rolled into a pond.

A child was able to escape the SUV but Tampa Fire Rescue says a 38-year-old woman, who was the driver, was trapped inside. Crews were not able to rescue the driver with it being in the water, spokesperson Jason Penny said during a news conference.

The SUV has been taken out of the pond, though it's not yet known how the woman is doing.

Crews took the child to an area hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.