Cops' advice for this year's Sunset Music Festival: Keep cool, no drugs

It's going to be a warm weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Sunset Music Festival is back at Raymond James Stadium.

The electronic dance music event has become a favorite in recent years, drawing huge crowds. But It’s going to be hot out there. So, organizers and public safety workers are asking people to dress for the heat and bring plenty of liquids to stay hydrated.

The event also had a reputation for drug abuse in past years, but that’s something event promoters and local police have worked to stop, including amnesty tents at the entrance gates – where people can ditch illegal drugs without being arrested.

“We’re going to provide them the opportunity to go inside of the stand in privacy and get rid of any kind of paraphernalia or drugs that they have on their person before they go through the gate,” said Tampa Police Maj. Rich Mills.

To help people keep their cool, they’ve also added shade areas, air-conditioned performance space, free water stations, and so-called ambassadors roaming the festival looking for anyone in distress.