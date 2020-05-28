Hillsborough County survey looks to get feedback on reopening

If you live in the county, leaders want to hear from you.

TAMPA, Fla. — The leaders of Hillsborough County want to hear from residents about their thoughts on reopening the county.

A new survey asks people in the county what their concerns and challenges are as they start re-engaging with businesses, work, and other social activities.

The county wants to use the survey as a way to help get a community-wide conversation going about economic efforts, public safety measures, and other recovery actions. Then, county leaders say they will use information from the survey to put reopening plans together for county services and facilities.

The data will be analyzed by a number of factors, including demographic and geographic information so the county's diverse population is reflected.

The survey is anonymous and is offered in both English and Spanish.

The survey can be found here.

What other people are reading right now: