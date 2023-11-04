Survivor of deadly Pinellas Park crash fights for life in ICU

A Wesley Chapel family lost one of their loved ones in a deadly crash. Another family member was severely injured and has spent two weeks in the ICU.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla — Kim Oanh Nguyen and Myhanh Nguyen, both Wesley Chapel residents, were heading home after shopping and grabbing a bite to eat before getting into a bad crash.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, another driver sped through the median on N U.S. Highway 19, near Gateway Centre Boulevard.

Police said the driver hit their car head-on. Tu Nguyen said his aunt Kim died from her injuries.

“I think that has left a huge void in our family,” he explained.

His mother Myhanh is now suffering from several broken bones and other injuries.

“Luckily her spine is okay so hopefully if she makes it through everything here in the ICU, she should be able to technically walk again,” Tu said.

Tu said they lost his father 25 years ago. As a single mom, he said his mother has always worked hard to provide for their family.

“Before this accident, she was working seven days a week,” Tu said.

As the family asks for prayers for her recovery, you can donate to their GoFundMe page here.