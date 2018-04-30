TAMPA, Fla. -- Just as quickly as a robber arrived at a Tampa hotel, he disappeared into the night.

Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. Monday at the Marriott Residence Inn, located at 101 East Tyler St., to a report of a robbery, according to the Tampa Police Department.

A man walked inside claiming he had a weapon, demanded money and ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

It's believed he got into an awaiting silver car, possibly a Nissan. It took off on southbound North Tampa Street.

Police say the suspect is about 5-foot-6-inches tall with twists in his hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

An investigation continues.

