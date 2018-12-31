Tampa stores with "dollar" in their name seemingly are of the greatest interest to one particular robbery suspect, police say.

Four stores were found to have their glass fronts smashed since Dec. 5, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The stores include:

Dec. 5 from 11:30-11:44 p.m., Family Dollar at 10404 N. Nebraska Ave.

Dec. 14 at about 12:26 a.m., Family Dollar at 1727 E. Busch Blvd.

Dec. 16 at about midnight, Dollar Tree at 5100 N. Florida Ave.

Dec. 28 from 3-3:12 a.m., Dollar General at 2400 E. Busch Blvd.

Police say the suspect stole from the stores on Dec. 14 and 28, with nothing reported missing during the break-ins on Dec. 5 and 16.

The suspect is described as a black man with a mustache or goatee, about 6-feet fall. He last was seen wearing a white sleeveless hoodie -- with perhaps a gray long-sleeved shirt underneath -- with blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. A $2,000 reward is being made available.

