Sheriff: Warrant issued for suspected gunman in deadly Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they have a warrant to arrest a man they suspect is the gunman in a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex back in September.

Detectives are searching for 19-year-old Dontavius Williams. They believe he is connected to a murder that happened Sept. 20 at the Coopers Pond Apartments on Fountain Mist Drive in Tampa. A person was found shot and was taken to the hospital where they later died, a previous release said.

The sheriff's office says Williams is possibly armed, so contact HCSO if you locate him and do not approach. Detectives say he was last seen in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and Himes Avenue.

Williams faces a first-degree murder charge.

"No tip is ever too small when our detectives are trying to solve a case," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a prepared statement. "If you have spotted Williams recently, please contact us.

"Every little bit of information helps and will eventually lead us to him."

If you have information or know where Williams may be, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

