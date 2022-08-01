Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to speak on legal challenges since suspension

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren was due to what he described as a "neglect of duty."

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will hold a news briefing on Wednesday to speak about the latest development on his legal challenge to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspension order.

On Aug. 7, Warren released a video vowing to fight DeSantis' order for his suspension and called the governor's actions an "illegal and dangerous abuse of power."

According to an order released by the governor's office, Warren "demonstrated his incompetence and willful defiance of his duty" starting at least in 2021. DeSantis' order cited article four, section seven of the Florida Constitution in allowing him to suspend Warren.

The order cites joint statements Warren issued on topics including transition-related health care for transgender youth, abortion rights and his instituting policies against prosecuting certain "criminal violations" as reasons for his suspension.

However, Warren said the move was purely political since he has publicly said he’d oppose prosecuting cases against women and doctors who violate the state’s 15-week abortion law.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, Republican or libertarian. Everybody should be outraged,” Warren said in an exclusive interview with 10 Tampa Bay on Aug. 8. "If the governor, the king, can just throw out elected officials, what’s the point of having elections?"

Warren will be joined by his attorney during the news conferences on Aug. 17 in Tallahassee and Tampa, a spokesperson said in an email.

“If the Governor’s attempt to unilaterally overturn an election is allowed to stand, it would threaten the integrity and outcome of elections throughout the state for years to come,” Warren said in a statement. “The danger posed by this illegal act cannot be overstated.”