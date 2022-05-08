Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says he is ready to fight back

Warren said during a call on Friday morning that his team will be looking at their legal options in the upcoming days.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren says he is fighting back after the governor announced his suspension on Thursday.

Warren said during a call on Friday morning that his team will be looking at their legal options in the upcoming days and will figure out the best course of action.

“I’m going to fight this we are going to fight for democracy and fight for American values," Warren said.

A former circuit court judge and current law professor, Scott Stephens, said it's unclear how things are going to play out from a legal standpoint. There is a lot of support and opposition on both sides of the matter.

Speaking during a news conference Thursday at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, DeSantis said Warren violated his oath of office and picked and chose the types of laws he enforced. Warren recently signed joint statements along with dozens of other elected prosecutors vowing not to prosecute abortion or transgender healthcare cases.

“He has focused on two laws in particular and he’s focused on letters regarding those two laws," Warren said. "Those letters were value statements stating my opposition to laws violating people's constitutional rights."

DeSantis on the other hand says Warren's statements show he is willing to defy state laws.

Stephens says the question of whether or not this suspension was legally able to take place remains unanswered.