TAMPA, Florida — Tampa police have blocked off parts of Hillsborough Avenue after a 'suspicious device' was found Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

All lanes of Hillsborough Avenue between Lois Avenue North and Air Cargo Road have been closed and the area evacuated while the Tampa EOD team responds, the statement explains.

Authorities say the lanes will reopen after the device can be rendered safe.