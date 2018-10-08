THONOTOSASSA, Fla. -- A standoff is underway between law enforcement and a wanted suspect in Hillsborough County.

The incident began Friday morning in the area of Grandfield and Williams roads, according to a news release.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has not yet said who deputies were looking for or if there is a threat to the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP