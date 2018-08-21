LUTZ, Fla. – A SWAT standoff between Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies and a man who barricaded himself inside of a home has ended.
Serkan Ceylani, 41, is suspected of stabbing his mother several times with a screwdriver inside the home on Garden Quilt Circle in the Villa Rosa neighborhood, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies initially responded to the home around 1:27 a.m. Tuesday on a call of a man who was suicidal, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Danny Alvarez.
Upon arrival, deputies found the Ceylani's mother stabbed several times, Alvarez said. First responders took her to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa for treatment to multiple stab wounds. She is in stable condition.
Ceylani then barricaded himself in a bathroom inside the home where he stabbed himself with the same screwdriver he used to stab his mother, according to Alvarez.
"We understood that he was injured and that was a priority, and that was a worry for us," Alvarez said. "We didn't want him getting further hurt inside that bathroom."
Alvarez said he didn't know why Ceylani used a screwdriver as a weapon.
"It might have been a weapon of opportunity," Alvarez said. "It might have been just laying there."
The sheriff's office called SWAT, bomb and negotiator teams to the home around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Because the sheriff's office couldn't see Ceylani in the bathroom, they broke through the window and deployed two canisters of tear gas to get him to leave the home.
Deputies tasered Ceylani once he left the home. After, SWAT team members performed first aid on Ceylani. First responders transferred Ceylani to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment of his self-inflicted wounds.
Ceylani injured his neck, according to the sheriff's office. He had no prior criminal history.
Alvarez said a warrant is being written so authorities can evaluate the scene; there were five people inside the home, with no one else hurt.
The sheriff's office is unsure if Ceylani's mother lived with him at the home.
Watch: Click or tap here to watch Tuesday morning's news conference in its entirety
