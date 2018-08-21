LUTZ, Fla. – A SWAT standoff between Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies and a man who barricaded himself inside of a home has ended.

Serkan Ceylani, 41, is suspected of stabbing his mother several times with a screwdriver inside the home on Garden Quilt Circle in the Villa Rosa neighborhood, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies initially responded to the home around 1:27 a.m. Tuesday on a call of a man who was suicidal, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Danny Alvarez.

Upon arrival, deputies found the Ceylani's mother stabbed several times, Alvarez said. First responders took her to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa for treatment to multiple stab wounds. She is in stable condition.

MORE:

??@HCSOSheriff says barricaded man was suicidal.

??Stabbed his mother, himself with screwdriver.

?? His wife, child, father also in home werent hurt.

?? Mother being treated for multiple stab wounds but should be OK.

?? Man IDd as Serkan Ceylani, 41 @10NewsWTSP — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) August 21, 2018

Ceylani then barricaded himself in a bathroom inside the home where he stabbed himself with the same screwdriver he used to stab his mother, according to Alvarez.

"We understood that he was injured and that was a priority, and that was a worry for us," Alvarez said. "We didn't want him getting further hurt inside that bathroom."

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Alvarez said he didn't know why Ceylani used a screwdriver as a weapon.

"It might have been a weapon of opportunity," Alvarez said. "It might have been just laying there."

The sheriff's office called SWAT, bomb and negotiator teams to the home around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Because the sheriff's office couldn't see Ceylani in the bathroom, they broke through the window and deployed two canisters of tear gas to get him to leave the home.

Deputies tasered Ceylani once he left the home. After, SWAT team members performed first aid on Ceylani. First responders transferred Ceylani to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment of his self-inflicted wounds.

Ceylani injured his neck, according to the sheriff's office. He had no prior criminal history.

Alvarez said a warrant is being written so authorities can evaluate the scene; there were five people inside the home, with no one else hurt.

The sheriff's office is unsure if Ceylani's mother lived with him at the home.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch Tuesday morning's news conference in its entirety

After successfully ending the stand-off in Lutz, a HCSO SWAT team member renders immediate first aid as he transferrs the suspect to HCFR for treatment of his self inflicted wounds. The scene is over without further incident. #teamhcso pic.twitter.com/PwNHbwtY4L — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 21, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP