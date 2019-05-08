PLANT CITY, Fla. — A SWAT team and Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies on Monday morning arrested a man accused of aggravated assault after he was barricaded inside of a home.

The home is on Doc Pricher Road near Franklin Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Jessie Dene Rosas Brueckner, 28, of Tampa is accused of pulling a gun and firing at a man with whom he was fighting.

The Tampa Police Department had obtained a warrant for Brueckner, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Ciro Dominguez. Brueckner traveled from the police department jurisdiction to the sheriff's office's, according to Dominguez.

Tampa police and Hillsborough County deputies tried to arrest Brueckner and used stop sticks to stop his car. The sheriff's office said Brueckner drove to the home on Doc Pricher Road, where he refused to come out for several hours.

Brueckner is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff's office, Brueckner has been arrested several times in Hillsborough County for charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and drug charges.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

