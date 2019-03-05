SEFFNER, Fla. — A SWAT team and Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man early Friday.

The sheriff’s office initially got a call for a report of a burglary around 4:13 a.m. Friday. A few minutes later, a homeowner at another house nearby saw a man dressed in all black carrying a rifle, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Col. Ciro Dominguez.

Dominguez said the homeowner confronted the man before the suspected burglar ran off.

Around 4:26 a.m. Friday, two employees at the Commercial Duct Systems building called police about the man carrying the rifle. Law enforcement officers have since secured the building.

Deputies have not provided a description of the man they're trying to find. The sheriff’s office is asking for the man who was carrying the rifle to turn himself in.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspected burglar or who has information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8000.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

