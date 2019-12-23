TAMPA, Fla. — A woman is begging the driver of the car who hit her boyfriend to come forward.
Tabitha Grimes’s boyfriend Mitchell Cribb is in critical condition after he was hit by a car trying to cross Nebraska Avenue at 131st Avenue around 12:30 Saturday morning.
Grimes said they had just left a Christmas party and lost their keys.
Florida Highway Patrol said the car that hit Cribb was heading north and was described as a white sedan.
Anyone with information about the driver or car involved in this hit-and-run is asked to please contact the Florida Highway Patrol. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-84-77.
RELATED: 3-year-old killed in crash
RELATED: Car crashes into Clearwater Speedway store
What other people are reading right now:
- Semi-truck crashes into Florida's historic Desert Inn
- Carnival cruise ship hit by another returns to Tampa
- Police: 63 vehicles involved in crash on Interstate 64; 35 people taken to the hospital
- 'See you on the other side': Community salutes Mo Haitham one last time
- 'It was a real blessing to come home': Coast Guard crew docks just in time for Christmas
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter