TAMPA, Fla. — A woman is begging the driver of the car who hit her boyfriend to come forward.

Tabitha Grimes’s boyfriend Mitchell Cribb is in critical condition after he was hit by a car trying to cross Nebraska Avenue at 131st Avenue around 12:30 Saturday morning.

Grimes said they had just left a Christmas party and lost their keys.

Florida Highway Patrol said the car that hit Cribb was heading north and was described as a white sedan.

Anyone with information about the driver or car involved in this hit-and-run is asked to please contact the Florida Highway Patrol. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-84-77.

