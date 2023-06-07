It should have been his 8th birthday. Instead, $10K reward now offered to find out who killed him.

Yitzian Torres Garcia was shot in the head on July 4 as a result of two groups of men arguing over reckless Jet Ski driving.

TAMPA, Fla. — Yitzian Torres Garcia should be celebrating his 8th birthday with family on Friday, Aug. 4.

Instead, a $10,000 reward is being offered to find whoever is responsible for his death, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Yitzian was killed exactly one month ago on July 4 near the Courtney Campbell Causeway. He was from Puerto Rico and was visiting his grandparents for the July 4 holiday. His death happened shortly after an argument started between two groups of men over reckless driving of a Jet Ski near an area where kids were playing in the water.

That argument escalated into shots being fired between the two groups. Yitzian's grandfather, Juan Carlos Hernandez, was shot in the hand as he tried to protect the little boy from the bullets.

Despite his grandfather's efforts, Yitzian was shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

"The thoughts and prayers of our department and the entire community are with the Torres Garcia family as they hold a memorial service for Yitzian in Puerto Rico today," Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "Our detectives have been working tirelessly to identify and arrest the suspects in this case and we will not stop until there is justice for Yitzian and his family."

After Yitzian's death, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay initially offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the 7-year-old's death. Now, it's been doubled to $10,000 — with $4,500 coming from the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers.

In order to be eligible for the $10,000, people must submit their tips through the Crime Stoppers program, which can be reached at 800-873-TIPS or online here.

An additional $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible is also being offered by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.