2-story Tampa abandoned home catches fire, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. — A two-story abandoned home caught fire Saturday afternoon in Tampa.

At around 4:10 p.m. rescue crews arrived at the home on 14th Avenue and found the structure with heavy smoke and flames on the second floor, Tampa Fire Rescue said in a news release.

The building was deemed to be unsafe for crews to enter so a defensive attack was used to put out the danger, firefighters say.

"Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes," Tampa Fire Rescue said in a statement.

Officials say there were no reported injuries to people nearby or firefighters at the scene.

Tampa Fire Rescue and the Tampa Police Department say they are investigating the cause of the fire.