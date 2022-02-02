TPA plans to fill more than 1,500 positions at airport-wide hiring day

Up to 80,000 daily passengers are expected to fly during the spring break period, historically the airport's busiest time of year.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is teaming up with partners to host its largest hiring day thus far as they look to fill more than 1,500 open positions.

Job seekers are welcomed out to the event starting from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the airport's Event Space on Feb. 15. Free parking will be in the Short Term Garage.

Frontier Airlines alone is looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants for crew bases around the U.S., a news release from the airport explains.

"The carrier aims to expand its footprint in [the Tampa Bay area] following the opening of a crew base at TPA last May," airport leaders said in a statement.

Air services providers Global Aviation Services and Dnata are also searching to fill empty positions for British Airways, Edelweiss, Air Canada and Cayman Airways.

There will also be opportunities to network with more than 20 employees, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with some jobs offered on the spot.

So why exactly is this hiring day happening now? Up to 80,000 daily passengers are expected to fly during the spring break period, which is historically the airport's busiest time of year.

Other than just plane staff, the airport's shops, restaurants, rental car companies and ground handling services are looking to fill various full- and part-time jobs.

Anyone interested in a job is suggested to bring multiple copies of their resume, along with an ID.

"We’ve had great success with our past hiring events and we're excited to continue growing our TPA family," Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Service John Tiliacos said in a statement.

"Staffing up will help our business partners continue to meet growing demand and deliver the world-class service our passengers deserve."