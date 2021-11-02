Tampa International Airport set to fill more than 600 positions

A second hiring day is scheduled for Nov. 9.

TAMPA, Fla. — At least 600 jobs are up for grabs at Tampa International Airport's latest hiring event.

The hub and its tenants have scheduled the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the event space between Airsides E and F on Level 3 of the main terminal, according to a news release.

It says that up to 80,000 daily passengers are expected in the next several months, and filling the positions — full and part-time — will help companies conduct their operations. That includes the airlines themselves, shops, rental car locations and more.

Their hours of operations can be expanded, as well.

"We’ve had great success with our hiring events this past year, and we're excited to continue growing our TPA family as we aim to deliver the world-class guest experience that our passengers expect," John Tiliacos, executive vice president of operations and customer service said in a statement.

Candidates are recommended to bring multiple copies of their resume and their ID. Parking will be validated.

Click or tap here for more on what positions are available.