Zone inspector finds alligator while on the job

You never know what you'll come across while working outdoors in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla — It's not uncommon to find an alligator while working outside across Florida.

That's exactly what happened to a zone inspector who was checking out a drainage ditch near Lowary Park, according to the City of Tampa.

The City of Tampa posted a photo of the encounter to its Facebook page and said "A day in the life of a zone inspector!"

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said even though many Floridians know how to coexist, that doesn't mean there won't be conflict from time to time. While it's rare for alligator attacks to cause serious injury to people, it can still happen.

FWC said people need to remember not to feed alligators and to keep their distance if they see one.

More information on living with alligators can be found here.

A day in the life of a zone inspector! 🐊 We had to call in some backup today to help remove a gator from a stormwater... Posted by City of Tampa on Thursday, September 24, 2020

What other people are reading right now: