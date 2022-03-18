Fire crews respond to carbon monoxide leak at Tampa apartment complex

Two people were transported to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue says 12 units of a Tampa apartment complex were evacuated and searched following a carbon monoxide leak Friday morning.

Rescue crews say they were dispatched just after 10:45 a.m. to The Oaks at Riverview Apartments where a man was found unconscious and unresponsive in his second-floor apartment.

As responders treated the man and began removing him from the building, they say they smelled a "heavy odor of exhaust" in the area. This led them to call a hazmat response team while they searched the building for other people.

Hazmat crews measured high levels of carbon monoxide in the building and evacuated 12 units in the three-story building, according to the department.

Firefighters say a generator, which had been running since the night before, was found in one of the units on the first floor while another generator was found on the opened balcony of a third-floor unit.

Three others were monitored for symptoms but refused treatment or transport, according to the department.

Firefighters say they ventilated the building floor-by-floor until no carbon monoxide readings were present.