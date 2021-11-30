x
Fire damages apartment building in Tampa

Firefighters say eight units had "significant" damage.
TAMPA, Fla. — An apartment building near the University of South Florida in Tampa was significantly damaged after a fire broke out late Monday night. 

According to the Hillsborough County Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Stone Creek Pointe Apartments. Eight units sustained "significant" damage, fire officials say. 

Firefighters helped those living there retrieve their medications and personal items. 

Fire officials did not say if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.

The fire was put out Monday night and is now under investigation, the department said. 

It's not yet known how many people were displaced by the fire. 

