Hillsborough County

Fire rescue crews battle apartment fire in Tampa

The fire has been upgraded to a second alarm, fire officials say.
Credit: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews say they have an apartment fire in Tampa under control.

Just after 8:30 a.m., fire officials reported crews were battling an apartment fire in Tampa. The fire was at Parc Place Villas in Tampa on Bonair Drive off Sleigh Avenue. 

Fire officials upgraded the fire to a second alarm shortly before 9 a.m. 

Later, officials reported the fire was under control, but firefighters are still working on hotspots. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

