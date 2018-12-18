TAMPA, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County post office is being renamed for a fallen Air Force pilot.
The Town 'n' Country postal facility on Paula Drive will soon become the Major Andreas O'Keeffe Post Office Building.
USAF Major Andreas "Andy" O'Keeffe, 37, was a graduate of Tampa Bay Tech High School and the University of South Florida.
In March, he was killed in a helicopter crash in Iraq. It was his third deployment there.
Earlier this year, the U.S. House passed a bill to rename the site. The Senate followed suit last week. It now heads to the president's desk for a signature.
