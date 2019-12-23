TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATM explosion similar to the one that happened last month in Pinellas County.

It happened Sunday morning at the Pilot Bank located at 12471 W. Linebaugh Avenue.



Around 3:11 a.m., deputies say a man spray-painted the exterior video surveillance cameras black, including the drive-up ATM camera. A little over an hour later at 4:25 a.m, there was an explosion from the ATM.



The man was unable to gain access to the ATM's internal safe, so no money was taken from it, according to the sheriff's office.



This explosion is similar to one that happened on Nov. 4 at a BB&T Bank in Oldsmar. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is still investigating that incident.

