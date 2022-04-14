Deputies arrest accused serial Tampa bank robber

James Williams is accused of robbing from at least two banks, including one twice.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man accused of a string of bank robberies in recent months was arrested after police said he made other attempts earlier this week.

James Williams, 43, faces three felony counts of robbery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Police say Williams on Wednesday morning went into the Regions Bank on West Swann Avenue and demanded cash from the teller. He got away before the employee could fill the bag, however.

He allegedly robbed another bank in Hillborough County less than an hour later.

Deputies on Thursday acting on a warrant were able to locate and arrest Williams, police said. In addition to the Regions Bank heist, he's accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Swann Avenue on Feb. 18 and March 8.