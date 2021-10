Officers are responding to the scene.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say they are currently working to get a person with a handgun to come out of a home off East Bird Street and 11th Street in Tampa.

The person showed the gun during an argument with somebody else at the home, investigators say.

The other person was able to get outside already.

"It is very early in the investigation," a TPD spokesperson wrote in an email. "Updates will be provided when they become available."