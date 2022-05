The person believed to be inside a home on Still Wind Drive has active warrants for their arrest, the sheriff's office said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement has responded to a home on Still Wind Drive where a wanted person may be refusing to come out, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The situation is ongoing in the neighborhood off Morris Bridge Road in northeastern Hillsborough County.

The sheriff's office says law enforcement is in the process of looking through the home. Neighbors in the surrounding area have been evacuated as a precaution.