TAMPA, Fla — On Monday, the Tampa City Council will continue its special call meeting to review if more bars should have their alcohol license suspended for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

Public hearings will be held for Purple Heart Bar, 7th+Grove, Ritz Ybor, and Prana Ybor.

Code enforcement officers say the bars repeatedly broke the city's mask mandate and social distancing requirements.

During a hearing last Thursday, city council members recommended a three-day suspension in March for Tangra's alcohol license. Ybor Cigars entered into an agreement admitting to the violations and accepting a similar three-day suspension starting this week. Also on Thursday, Tampa’s city council voted to suspend Ybor Nightclub’s alcohol permit for three days.

MacDinton’s Irish Pub was also ordered to be at the Thursday hearing, but attorney's representing it claimed they had not been properly noticed, so their case was pushed to March 8.