More Tampa bars could see alcohol permits suspended following COVID-19 citations

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa City Council will continue a special call meeting Monday to review if more bars should have their alcohol permits suspended for not following COVID-19 guidelines.
City leaders will determine the fate of The Ritz Ybor, Prana Ybor, Club Skye, Kind Corona Cigars, and MacDinton's Irish Pub.
Code enforcement officers say the bars repeatedly broke the city's mask mandate and social distancing requirements.
Ybor Cigars Plus, Tangra Nightclub, and Ybor Nightblub were all issued three-day alcohol suspensions back in February after they were found to have violated city COVID-19 ordinances.
MacDinton’s Irish Pub was set to appear at the same February hearing, but the date was pushed back after attorneys for the bar claimed they had not been properly notified.
The city council also voted unanimously to find 7th+Grove in violation, but due to mitigation efforts the location put in place after being cited, the council did not impose a suspension.
Purple Heart Bar Lounge and Grill held on to its ability to sell liquor last week after the council decided there was not enough evidence against the bar and there was a reasonable amount of effort put forth by the owner to keep customers and employees safe.
During the February hearings, protestors came out to Old City Hall to support the local bars in jeopardy of having their alcohol permits suspended.
The city has issued 59 citations to area bars and clubs so far this year.
