GIBSONTON, Fla. — A Tampa Bay-area Walmart was evacuated over an “abundance of caution” Sunday.

Hillsborough County deputies said the manager at the Gibsonton received an unspecified threat. Deputies said they believe the threat is unfounded.

The store was evacuated out of caution.

The threat comes just a day after a deadly shooting at an El Paso Walmart store killed at least 20 people and left 26 injured.

