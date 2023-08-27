Did you fuel up on Saturday? You may have bought contaminated gas, FDACS says

Here's what you need to do if you bought potentially contaminated gasoline for your car or generator.

TAMPA, Fla. — People who recently bought gas at Tampa Bay-area gas stations may have contaminated fuel, Florida officials warn.

Human error at the Port of Tampa contributed to "a strong likelihood" of diesel fuel being added to gasoline, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Anyone who bought fuel after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, from gas stations that were supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa may be affected.

Citgo sells gas to BJs, 7-Eleven and some unbranded stations throughout the greater Tampa area, FDACS says.

The latest list of affected gas stations is below.

Big Dan's Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota

Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla

2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

"Contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential of causing engine damage or affecting operability," FDACS said in its release.

The department says gas stations impacted by the contaminated fuel have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and fuel tanks are cleaned.

"Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase," the release said, in part.

What to do if you bought gas after 10 a.m. on Aug. 27 at an affected station

First, FDACS says if you bought contaminated gas, it could make your cars or generators not function properly.

Second, if you're experiencing issues with your car or generator, you can submit a complaint via the FDACS hotline.

"If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline," you can call 1-800-HELP-FLA or visit www.fdacs.gov to file a complaint, FDACS said.

FDACS says it is coordinating with the Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) during this issue. FDEM, in turn, is coordinating with petroleum retailers, ports and others to "ensure that this disruption won’t be widespread and that residents can have seamless access to fuel."

Situational awareness

Tropical Storm Idalia is currently meandering near the Yucatán Peninsula area at a very slow 2 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, Idalia is expected to become a hurricane over the next several days as it moves over the open Gulf of Mexico.

Parts of the west coast of Florida, including all of the Tampa Bay area to the Panhandle, are forecast to be impacted by the storm. This will likely prompt watches for the area as early as Sunday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis already issued a state of emergency for 33 counties, including all in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of anticipated impacts from this storm.