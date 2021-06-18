Tampa Bay COVID-19 vaccination sites closing

The site at Port Tampa Bay closes Sunday and the Palm River Community Center site closes June 25.

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday marks the final day that people will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccination shots at the Port of Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 6 location, according to the Florida Health Department.

Folks will be able to get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shot from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. until June 20. The site is located at 1331 McKay Street in Tampa.

An additional vaccination site in Tampa, located at Palm River Community Center, will remain open until June 25. That site is no longer giving out first doses of vaccine but will offer second doses of Pfizer until it closes.

A complete list of more than 2,000 alternate locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine is available here.