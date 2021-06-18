x
Hillsborough County

Tampa Bay COVID-19 vaccination sites closing

The site at Port Tampa Bay closes Sunday and the Palm River Community Center site closes June 25.
Tyler Rorah, 18, of Brooksville, receives a Moderna COVID 19 vaccine shot from LPN Sonie Woods, right, while receiving his CDC (issued) Covid 10 Vaccination Card during his vaccination appointment on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Saint Leo University, which is serving as the host for the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccine distribution for East Pasco County (FL). (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday marks the final day that people will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccination shots at the Port of Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 6 location, according to the Florida Health Department.

Folks will be able to get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shot from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. until June 20. The site is located at 1331 McKay Street in Tampa.

An additional vaccination site in Tampa, located at Palm River Community Center, will remain open until June 25. That site is no longer giving out first doses of vaccine but will offer second doses of Pfizer until it closes.

A complete list of more than 2,000 alternate locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine is available here.

