A moment of silence will be held at 12:20 p.m. in Daniel Quintero's honor, track officials said in a statement.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old is dead after a "training accident" Saturday morning at Tampa Bay Downs, according to a news release.

"The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences to his family members and friends," the statement reads.