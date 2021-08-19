Mayor Jane Castor, US Rep. Kathy Castor announce $20 million in Tampa Bay infrastructure improvements

More than 3,500 miles of highway and 408 bridges in Florida are in poor condition and need improvement.

TAMPA, Fla. — About $20 million in funding is destined for the Tampa Bay region to improve infrastructure, support safety, reduce congestion and carbon pollution and modernize the roadways, leaders pledge.

The money, however, remains on hold pending approval by the U.S. House. Senators last week passed President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, called the INVEST in America Act, with bipartisan support.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor broke down where the money is planned on being used during a joint press conference Thursday with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Cass Street Bridge rehabilitation:

More than $5 million is being put toward the rehabilitation of the Cass Street Bridge in downtown Tampa. These upgrades will better connect people with easier access to jobs and local services in Tampa, according to a news release.

INVEST in America Act:

About $7.7 million is being used to extend and modernize the existing historic Tampa Streetcar route.

According to Rep. Castor, this will benefit the downtown residents, workers and visitors, reduce the carbon footprint of Tampa's transportation system and avoid parking headaches.

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART):

About $7 million is on its way to HART to revitalize, upgrade and expand bus shelters.

This includes new security lights powered by solar energy. HART patrons will be provided a safe space to stand and sit while waiting for their bus.

"I'm really proud to partner with Mayor Castor, the city of Tampa, HART, and Hillsborough County to provide safer neighborhoods, improve the air quality and keep the Tampa community special for decades to come," Rep. Castor said.

Mayor Castor said it felt like Christmas morning by getting this "much, much-needed funding for infrastructure."

"In our vision for transforming Tampa's tomorrow, the areas we are focusing on are transportation, housing affordability, workforce development, and the overarching sustainability and resiliency of our community," Mayor Castor said. "The funding that Representative Castor brings to us is much needed in the Tampa Bay area."

On top of the money going toward the improvement of the Tampa Bay region, Florida is receiving funds, as well.

Bridge and highway repair:

More than 3,500 miles of highway and 408 bridges across Florida are in poor condition, Representative Castor said. Commute times have increased by more than 11% since 2011.

About $245 million will be sent for bridge replacements and repairs with a focus on climate change resilience, equity, and safety including better pathways for cyclists and pedestrians.

About $13 million will be put towards federal highway aid.

Public transportation:

Over the next five years, $2.6 billion will be used to improve healthy and sustainable transportation options for all Floridians.

Electric chargers for cars:

With Florida ranking second with the number of electric cars on the road, they are going to build a network of electric vehicles chargers to facilitate long-distance travel and convenient charging options.