Tampa Bay landmarks to light up in green and gold to honor USF graduates

USF's graduating class will take part in the university's first-ever virtual commencement ceremonies.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — University of South Florida graduates should keep an eye out this weekend as major Tampa Bay area landmarks will light up in the school's colors in their honor.

In a release, USF said while the coronavirus forced the university to hold its first-ever virtual commencement, they still wanted to make the day special for the class of 2020.

“Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the University of South Florida has worked diligently to maintain a strong sense of community and ensure our graduates can celebrate their accomplishments,” USF President Steven Currall said. “Decorating many of Tampa Bay’s most recognizable landmarks is a terrific way for our region to share its support of our graduates.”

On May 9 and 10 the following landmarks will light up:

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Downtown Tampa’s SunTrust Financial Centre

Old City Hall

Trees at Curtis Hixon Park

Bridges along Riverwalk

USF Health’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation

Tropicana Field

USF Water Tower (Tampa campus)

Other ways USF intends to honor graduates include the Tampa Bay Lightning recognizing them with messages inside Amalie Arena, the Glazer Children's Museum projecting congratulatory messages on its building and messages spread across six donated billboards from the City of St. Petersburg.

You can watch commencement ceremonies for the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee campuses here.

