More safety enhancements coming to busy Tampa intersection

Plans include speed tables and redesigning the traffic flow. Two teenagers were killed in December 2021 at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A busy intersection in Tampa will soon get a safety upgrade, but the project likely wouldn't be happening had it not been for persistent pleas from neighbors.

People who live in the Virginia Park neighborhood in Tampa fear the worst because they've seen the worst. In December 2021, two teenagers on a motorcycle were killed at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue.

"My biggest concern, of course, is that more people will die," Carroll Ann Bennett said.

Since the deadly crash nearly a year ago, Bennett and others in the neighborhood have been pleading with city and county leaders for change.

Crews did install flashing lights at the crosswalk and reduced the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph, but many who live in the area say it doesn't go far enough.

"My personal opinion is those two teenagers would be alive today if we had a traffic light there," Bennett said.

In August 2022, a student on his bike was hit by a car while crossing Bay to Bay Boulevard. He had pushed the button and the lights were flashing as he crossed. Three of the four lanes stopped.

"It's hit or miss when those buttons are pushed and activated," said Thomas Connelly, the president of the Virginia Park Neighborhood Association, explaining that sometimes the lights are hard to see in the sun.

A meeting Tuesday night brought together city and county leaders, along with neighbors.

Ultimately, the city and county decided on a short-term solution for speed tables, which are like speed bumps, and a redesign plan to make Bay to Bay Boulevard three lanes instead of four, one lanes in both directions with a middle lane for turning.

Even though the intersection is located in Tampa, Bay to Bay Boulevard is a county road, so Hillsborough County is responsible for funding any safety enhancements.

"It is true that it is so much more crowded and the congestion is so much worse than it has been that all of these intersections have only gotten more problematic over time," Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen said.

The county paid for two studies of the intersection early this year and neither one recommended a traffic light.

A meeting Tuesday night brought together city and county leaders, along with neighbors.