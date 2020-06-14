Trump boat rally sets sail on Tampa Bay

It was one of a few flotillas across Florida showing support for President Donald Trump.

TAMPA, Fla. — Boaters hit the water Sunday to show their support for President Donald Trump on his 74th birthday.

They called the Tampa Bay-area event "Rally on the Bay," asking participants to fly their flags and "show your patriotism." The group set sail around Beer Can Island earlier in the morning.

Video provided by Aiden Denk from the day's event showed off messages of all sorts, from the American flag on this Flag Day to those supporting the Trump campaign.

More supporters set sail earlier in the day down the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville.

During the Memorial Day weekend, a three-hour-long flotilla showed support for Trump along Pinellas County's Intracoastal Waterway.

