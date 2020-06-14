Trump boat rally sets sail on Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Boaters hit the water Sunday to show their support for President Donald Trump on his 74th birthday.
They called the Tampa Bay-area event "Rally on the Bay," asking participants to fly their flags and "show your patriotism." The group set sail around Beer Can Island earlier in the morning.
Video provided by Aiden Denk from the day's event showed off messages of all sorts, from the American flag on this Flag Day to those supporting the Trump campaign.
More supporters set sail earlier in the day down the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville.
During the Memorial Day weekend, a three-hour-long flotilla showed support for Trump along Pinellas County's Intracoastal Waterway.
- 2,016 new COVID-19 cases mark 2nd highest surge Florida has seen in a single day
- Tarpon Spring restaurant closes after COVID-19 exposure
- Downtown St. Pete bars close after employees test positive for COVID-19
- Rayshard Brooks shooting: Police bodycam footage released in Wendy's shooting
- Off-duty FWC officer shot, killed in South Florida
- 2 gas skimmers found at Sarasota gas station
- CDC posts everyday tips for minimizing COVID-19 risk
- Waterspout spotted off Clearwater Beach
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter