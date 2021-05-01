x
Don't be alarmed! Tampa Bay Water is testing sirens

The sirens will be tested Wednesday morning at the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir.
TAMPA, Fla — No need to evacuate just yet.

On Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay Water will be testing its sirens at C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir in south Hillsborough County. 

At 9 a.m., you can expect to hear three to five short blasts lasting between 10-20 seconds. 

This is just a routine check to ensure the sirens are working in the unlikely event that an emergency would require residents to evacuate the area. 

In the event of a real emergency, listen for a continuous blast from the sirens followed by texts and phone calls from Hillsborough County Emergency Management.

If you're not already signed up to receive notifications, you can register here

