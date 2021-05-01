TAMPA, Fla — No need to evacuate just yet.
On Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay Water will be testing its sirens at C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir in south Hillsborough County.
At 9 a.m., you can expect to hear three to five short blasts lasting between 10-20 seconds.
This is just a routine check to ensure the sirens are working in the unlikely event that an emergency would require residents to evacuate the area.
In the event of a real emergency, listen for a continuous blast from the sirens followed by texts and phone calls from Hillsborough County Emergency Management.
If you're not already signed up to receive notifications, you can register here.
