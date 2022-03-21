Tampa Bay Works Job and Resource Fair happening this Thursday

The annual job fair features 20 of the area's top companies with on-the-spot interviews available.

TAMPA, Fla — If you or someone you know is looking for a new job, look no further.

The annual Tampa Bay Works Job and Resource Fair is looking to fill over 200 jobs this Thursday, March 24.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 20 of the area's top companies will be offering on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

Available jobs range in many different career fields. Managers are looking to hire positions in administration, customer service, education, labor and construction, logistics, driving, food service, hospitality, law enforcement, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, tech, warehouse and more.

Employers include Amazon, Hillsborough County Schools, Adventure Island/Busch Gardens, Dynasty Builders, Mister Sparky, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and many more.

The Tampa Bay Works Job and Resource Fair will take place at the Sheraton Tampa East located at 10221 Princess Palm Avenue in Tampa.