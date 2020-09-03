TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside an apartment unit at a complex just off Interstate 75.
Someone checking in on the welfare of the residents came across the bodies, Tampa police say.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at the Morgan Creek Apartments, located near I-75 and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.
It's not yet known what led up to their deaths.
More information is expected later.
