TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside an apartment unit at a complex just off Interstate 75.

Someone checking in on the welfare of the residents came across the bodies, Tampa police say.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at the Morgan Creek Apartments, located near I-75 and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

It's not yet known what led up to their deaths.

More information is expected later.

