x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

HCFR responds to fire at Tampa body shop

Firefighters say no one was hurt as a result of the fire.
Credit: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reports all is well after a fire broke out Friday at Maaco Bodyshop on Palm River Road.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find smoke and flames showing from the shop's roof but were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the blaze was isolated to an area near the paint room's ventilation system, according to a press release.

Crews remain on scene to work on the roof and search for additional fire or smoldering in the shop's interior ventilation chimney 

In Other News

People rescued from car fire thank good Samaritan and first responders