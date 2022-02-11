HCFR responds to fire at Tampa body shop

Firefighters say no one was hurt as a result of the fire.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reports all is well after a fire broke out Friday at Maaco Bodyshop on Palm River Road.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find smoke and flames showing from the shop's roof but were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the blaze was isolated to an area near the paint room's ventilation system, according to a press release.