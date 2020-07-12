Tampa residents asked to boil water after break at treatment plant

The city says crews are working to fix the issue.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is asking residents to consider boiling their water following a water main break outside a treatment facility.

It says a third-party company performing work Monday afternoon hit a transmission main coming from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility. A citywide precautionary boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

The city earlier said some parts of its water system are experiencing lower water pressure as a result of the break. There is concern bacteria or viruses could have entered the water, so city officials ask that people disinfect it before use.

Those methods include the following city recommendations:

Bring the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one minute. Aerate the boiled water by pouring it from one container to another several times to improve the "flat" taste left by boiling, then refrigerate for best results.

Use bleach if you cannot boil your water. Add eight drops (about 1/8th teaspoon) of bleach for one gallon of tap water, shake, then let stand for 30 minutes before drinking. Use food-grade containers and unscented common household bleach that has 5% to 6% active ingredients. If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops, about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach, instead of 8. There should be a slight chlorine odor.

Use water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

More information is posted on the city's website.

The Water Dept is responding to a Force Main Break at the David L Tippin Water Treatment Plant. Residents may notice a change in water pressure. The Utility Call Center is experiencing high call volume, some residents may not get through. Crews are working to address this ASAP. pic.twitter.com/WhzTlD4VTb — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) December 7, 2020

