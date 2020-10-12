Tampa boil water notice rescinded

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa says its water is safe to drink again, and its boil-water notice has been rescinded.
A second round of water samples taken after Monday night’s Tampa water main break came back showing no signs of contamination in the city’s drinking water.
Contractors working near the city’s main water treatment plant punctured a water main Monday evening, sending a flood of water into a nearby neighborhood and causing concern the city’s entire drinking water supply could have suffered possible contamination. The testing indicates it wasn't contaminated.
A precautionary boil water notice was first issued Monday evening and has impacted businesses throughout the city that rely on clean drinking water ever since.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- First round of test results shows no contamination in Tampa drinking water
- Fired COVID-19 data worker accused of accessing state system says Florida made the login info public
- How to watch the FDA's Pfizer vaccine meeting
- Panel gives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine final look Thursday before US decision
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter