Tampa water main repaired, city moves closer to lifting boil-water notice

TAMPA, Fla — The City of Tampa said Wednesday crews are one step closer to lifting the precautionary boil-water notice.

The city tweeted and said repairs to the damaged water main were complete.

Next, crews will work to disinfect the new pipe and finish water quality testing of the system, the city said.

The boil water notice is still in effect, but city leaders say they hope to have it lifted by Thursday, Dec. 10.

People living in the Hillsborough County communities of Eastlake, Fairview, Herschel Heights, Pebble Creek, Palm River and Seaboard -- plus everyone living in Tampa -- are asked to boil their water.

UPDATE: Repairs have been completed on the damaged water main. Crews are now working to disinfect the new pipe & finish water quality testing of the system. The precautionary boil water notice remains in effect, but we are hopeful it can be lifted at some point on Thurs, Dec 9th. pic.twitter.com/0oSPbXgBEA — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) December 9, 2020

A temporary citywide ban on using water for irrigation purposes was lifted Tuesday morning. Click or tap here for more information on watering schedules.

Tampa officials said a third-party company performing work Monday afternoon hit a transmission main coming from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility. Late Tuesday evening, the city shared a picture of a damaged pipe.

Crews are working hard around the clock to repair damaged infrastructure from the water main break. We appreciate the community’s patience as we work to restore service ASAP. Please continue to follow the Precautionary Boil Water Notice guidelines ➡️ https://t.co/8wfFLgdTJa pic.twitter.com/4YwOCeYjzg — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) December 9, 2020

Some parts of the water system are experiencing lower water pressure as a result of the break, the city said. There is concern bacteria or viruses could have entered the water, so officials ask that people disinfect it before use.

About three hours after the reported break Monday evening, a city notice said workers isolated the affected water main and turned off the water in the area.

"We are in the process of pumping out the excess water so we can begin repairs," the city said in a statement. The precautionary boil water notice remains in effect until further notice.

Aerial video from Sky 10 showed water gushing from the break seen near the facility site and flowing into a nearby neighborhood.

"I heard like a pounding like you usually hear, and then I heard and seen all of the water just flowing! I mean flowing and it didn't stop," Waymon Hunter said. "I said, 'Pick up all the Christmas gifts off the floor,' cause I didn't know if the water was going to flood. Thank God no one was injured."

"Although it is unlikely there is any contamination in the system, the notice means customers are advised, as a precautionary measure, to boil tap water for cooking and drinking," Hillsborough County said in a notice.

The city lists the following recommendations to safely boil water:

Bring the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one minute. Aerate the boiled water by pouring it from one container to another several times to improve the "flat" taste left by boiling, then refrigerate for best results.

Use bleach if you cannot boil your water. Add eight drops (about 1/8th teaspoon) of bleach for one gallon of tap water, shake, then let stand for 30 minutes before drinking. Use food-grade containers and unscented common household bleach that has 5% to 6% active ingredients. If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops, about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach, instead of 8. There should be a slight chlorine odor.

Use water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

Irrigation watering was temporarily banned citywide as a result of the water main break, but that part of the notice has since been rescinded. People living in the city are now allowed to turn back on their automatic irrigation and sprinkler systems. The initial ban was part of an effort to conserve available water resources.

Where to get water now

The Tampa Parks and Recreation Department will distribute free bottled water to people living in the area. Most people will be limited to one case per household, although homes with more than four members can get two cases. Nobody will be required to show identification.

Free face coverings will also be distributed. People can pick up two face masks per person.

Bottled and water and face coverings can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Then, pick up will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday -- while supplies last.

Below are the four pick-up locations:

Himes Ave. Sports Complex - 4501 S. Himes Ave

MacFarlane Park - 1700 N. MacDill Ave. (near the basketball courts – turn onto Main St. from MacDill Ave)

Al Barnes Park - 2902 N. 32nd St.

New Tampa Community Center - 17302 Commerce Park Blvd.

More details about the precautionary boil water notice are posted on the city's website. People with questions can call Tampa Utility Services at 813-274-8811 during normal business hours.

People elsewhere in Hillsborough County can call the Hillsborough County Water Resources Department at 813-744-5600.

