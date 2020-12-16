Tampa issues shelter in place for 2 blocks because of broken natural gas line

TAMPA, Fla. — Crews from Tampa Fire Rescue and TECO are on the scene of a broken natural gas line in Tampa.
The city said the broken line is at Henderson Boulevard and Azeele Street, and there is a shelter in place order issued for a two-block radius.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
