Tampa issues shelter in place for 2 blocks because of broken natural gas line

TAMPA, Fla. — Crews from Tampa Fire Rescue and TECO are on the scene of a broken natural gas line in Tampa.

The city said the broken line is at Henderson Boulevard and Azeele Street, and there is a shelter in place order issued for a two-block radius.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

