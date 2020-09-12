x
Hillsborough County

Police: Man hurt after school bus crash in Tampa

Police say there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police are investigating after they say a man was hit by a school bus Wednesday morning.

Officers said the man has minor injuries.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Hillsborough Avenue and Lois Avenue, investigators said. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

