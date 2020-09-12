Police: Man hurt after school bus crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police are investigating after they say a man was hit by a school bus Wednesday morning.
Officers said the man has minor injuries.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Hillsborough Avenue and Lois Avenue, investigators said.
Police say there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Tampa boil water notice runs through Thursday; city hands out free bottled water
- Cooking, drinking and showering: What can you do under Tampa's boil water notice?
- Home of fired Florida coronavirus data worker raided by law enforcement
- DeSantis appointee quits over raid on former state COVID-19 data worker's home
- FHP: Motorcyclist jailed for leaving crash that left 7-year-old dead
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter