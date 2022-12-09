5 people hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure from running car in Tampa

A car was left running in the garage overnight, according to authorities.

TAMPA, Fla. — Five people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning after they were exposed to carbon monoxide in a house from a car that had been running in the garage overnight, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

First responders responded just before 10:30 a.m. to the home in the area of Sugar Pine Way and Black Pine Drive, located just off Gunn Highway in northwestern Hillsborough County.

Three people are said to be in critical condition at the hospital. Two more also are receiving treatment after being overwhelmed by the gas, fire rescue said.

It's believed the two people hadn't heard from the three people for some time, and they went to check in on the occupants. One person reportedly was found by a door.