TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department honored law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

The ceremony started around 10 a.m. Tuesday at 411 North Franklin St.

Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan took part in the ceremony, which included a 21-gun salute, a rider-less horse, bagpipes, taps and a flyover.

Some 31 Tampa police officers have been killed in the line of duty. More than 21,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty since 1791.

